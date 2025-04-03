Galway Volunteer Street Ambassadors Programme returning for second year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Volunteer Street Ambassadors Programme is returning for its second year.

It’s now recruiting for summer 2025, following the success of last year’s pilot programme – which saw its volunteer tour guides assisting 1,300 tourists.

Volunteers will give practical advice and information on events and activities taking place around Galway city to those visiting.

Donncha Foley from the Galway Volunteer Centre says you don’t have to be a history expert to volunteer