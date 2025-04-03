  • Services

Galway in top 5 counties for complaints to Finance and Pension Ombudsman

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is in the top five counties when it comes to the number of complaints sent to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman.

197 Galway residents availed of the FSPO’s complaint resolution service in 2024.

Nationally, customers sent over 6,000 complaints concerning financial institutions, insurance companies and pension providers.

Dublin had the highest number of complaints at 1,758, followed by Cork, Kildare, Meath and Galway rounding out the top five.

The majority of complaints received by the FSPO last year concerned the banking and insurance sectors.

Over half of those concerned the banking sector, but there was a 12 percent decline on the previous year.

Meanwhile, complaints relating to the insurance sector rose by a quarter in 2024, with over 1,800 complaints.

