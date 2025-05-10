Bowel cancer survivor makes the most of life 13 years on from lifesaving surgery

A true inspiration to all those who are living with cancer, Dónal O’Shea knows he is one of the lucky ones and so he treasures every moment of his life today.

His diagnosis of bowel cancer 13 years ago was almost missed until an orthopaedic surgeon spotted the tumour while performing a hip operation on him.

As Dónal was already symptomatic, and mistakenly being treated for a less serious condition, it was a real stroke of luck that the tumour was located, possibly saving his life.

The necessary surgery to remove it quickly followed, performed by Consultant Myles Joyce in UHG. Dónal then went on to have chemotherapy and radiotherapy to ensure all traces of the cancer were caught and eradicated.

Over the intervening years Dónal has had some time to look back on this difficult time in his life and reflect on all he went through.

One of his better memories is of the time he spent at Inis Aoibhinn, the 33-bedroom facility owned by the charity Cancer Care West.

Located in the grounds of UHG the facility offers room and board to cancer patients going through radiotherapy – and despite what he was going through Dónal has very fond memories of his time there.

“I spent several weeks at Inis Aoibhinn and I can honestly say I was amazed at the wonderful service they offer,” he says.

“Each patient has their own room, which was lovely, but I particularly liked the social areas where we could gather in the evenings and chat or read or watch TV. Most weeks we had a musical night which was a real treat and certainly I found it lifted my spirits.

“The nurses were so kind in taking care of everyone and every member of staff took time to help us, have a laugh with us or just to listen to us. I have never forgotten my time there.”

Post-treatment, Dónal went back to his most unusual day job as the Development Manager of Clare Island.

“I wanted to do something for Cancer Care West to acknowledge their wonderful support and I came up with the idea of doing a 10k run on the island,” he says.

“The islanders took to the idea with great enthusiasm and from the very first event in 2012 it was a huge success. Each year over 100 runners and walkers came to the island to enjoy their run through some of the most scenic landscape in the country and those who came back again and again were drawn by the unparalleled hospitality of the islanders who made it such a brilliant experience.”

Sadly, Dónal says they had to cancel the event during the pandemic and have yet to rejuvenate it.

But he adds: “In the seven years it was held, we raised over €100,000 for the charity, an amazing achievement and one the people of Clare Island are rightfully very proud.”

Today at eighty years of age Dónal has not only survived cancer but he is also a recovering alcoholic of 37 years.

“I have had more than one second chance in my life and this gives me a huge appreciation of the value of life and all the joys it brings,” he says.

“Today I have a great relationship with my four children, and I have the joy of seeing my eight grandchildren as they grow up. When I reflect on what might have been I am so grateful I got those second chances and now I dedicate much of my time to supporting others in having their own second chance.

“Cancer is not necessarily a death sentence and many of those unlucky enough to experience it go on to survive and thrive. I am one of the lucky ones – but I hope my story gives hope to many others who are facing their own cancer journey.”

April was Bowel Cancer Month – but any month is a good one to check up on your health. You can get more information from Cancer Care West at www.cancercarewest.ie or the Irish Cancer Society at cancer.ie.

Pictured: Dónal O’Shea…an inspiration to those facing bowel cancer.