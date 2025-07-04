Galway Film Fleadh retrospective at Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Film Fleadh retrospective takes place at the city’s Pálás Cinema today and tomorrow

It will serve as prelude to this year’s Festival which begins on Tuesday

Fleadhed Out will celebrate standout films from previous events in both Irish and English

Fleadh Director Maeve McGrath says it will give the local audience the chance to see Irish films in their much loved cinema.

The featured films from 7 this evening are Gaza, Kisses and Foscadh and tomorrow Song of Granite, The Farthest and Arracht