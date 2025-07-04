  • Services

Services

Galway Film Fleadh retrospective at Pálás Cinema

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Film Fleadh retrospective at Pálás Cinema
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Film Fleadh retrospective takes place at the city’s Pálás Cinema today and tomorrow

It will serve as prelude to this year’s Festival which begins on Tuesday

Fleadhed Out will celebrate standout films from previous events in both Irish and English

Fleadh Director Maeve McGrath says it will give the local audience the chance to see Irish films in their much loved cinema.

The featured films from 7 this evening are Gaza, Kisses and Foscadh and tomorrow Song of Granite, The Farthest and Arracht

 

More like this:
no_space
Members of Dublin burglary gang charged with handling jewellery stolen from Tuam house

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMembers of a suspected Dublin burglary gang have been...

no_space
Call for fast-track decision on city pumping station needed for new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala is being asked to prioritise a decis...

no_space
Ombudsman 2024 report shows drop in complaints from Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Ombudsman Annual Report for 2024 shows a decline ...

no_space
21 year old missing Ballybane woman found safe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 21 year old woman missing from Ballybane has been f...

no_space
Radical plan to transform ‘diamond that is Salthill’

A TRANSFORMATIVE ‘vision plan’ for the future of the Salthill resort and village will aim to pres...

no_space
Casual sexism features at Galway Council’s AGM

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley The late Mary Byrne was a trailblaz...

no_space
Disappointing end to Galway’s year as title push runs out of steam

Meath 2-16 Galway 2-15 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha in Croke Park It wasn’t meant to end like th...

no_space
Galway United head to Drogheda with both sides having lost main strikers in past week

The League of Ireland is as unpredictable as ever as strange results and a lack of consistency fr...

no_space
Galway City Council issues warning over buildings at Nuns’ Island

Prominent dilapidated buildings in Galway city centre will be placed on the Derelict Sites regist...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up