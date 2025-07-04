  • Services

Members of Dublin burglary gang charged with handling jewellery stolen from Tuam house

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Members of a suspected Dublin burglary gang have been charged with handling stolen jewellery taken during the course of a burglary at a house in Tuam.

They were brought before Sligo District Court yesterday and charged with organised crime offences in various other locations as part of an investigation carried out by gardaí from the Western Region.

The three are 50 year-old Edward Connors and his son 27 year-old Larry Connors, both of Bridgeview, Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, and 28 year-old Edward Connors, of Drumkerring Park, Fettercairn, Tallaght.

The Irish Independent reports that the men were denied bail and remanded in continuing custody.

The court previously heard the case against them was part of a wider investigation into a large number of burglaries, mostly in the west of Ireland.

The offence at the house in Tuam took place on November 28th last year.

The men face a range of charges linked to separate burglary and associated offences.

Their case is expected to be sent forward to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Criminal Court.

It has been remanded for a week for service of books of evidence.

