Limited edition 'Saoírse & Mamma' make-up collection to raise funds for charity

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Limited edition 'Saoírse & Mamma' make-up collection to raise funds for charity
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

BPerfect cosmetics have launched a limited edition ‘Saoírse & Mamma‘ collection in aid of charity.

Saoírse Ruane captured the hearts of the nation on the Toy Show in 2020, but passed away with a rare form of cancer last year.

Her mum Roseanna is dedicating the make-up collection to Saoírse, using her favourite colours with each shade named after something she loved.

The collection is raising funds for Hand in Hand Galway and Cancer Fund for Children, with the hope of raising over €200,000.

The gorgeous Saoírse & Mamma collection is now available at bperfectcosmetics.com and in stores across Ireland.

Every purchase offers a little love and support to families going through the heartbreak of childhood cancer, turning beauty into something truly meaningful.

 

