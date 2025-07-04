  • Services

Ombudsman 2024 report shows drop in complaints from Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Ombudsman Annual Report for 2024 shows a decline in the number of complaints from people living in Galway.

222 complaints were made last year, falling slightly from 247 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the national figure rose by around five percent in that time.

Of the Galway complaints, 35 were made about the County Council and 33 complaints about the City Council.

17 complaints were made to the Ombudsman about University Hospital Galway and five about the University of Galway.

Nationally, almost a third of the 4,673 complaints in 2024 were about local authorities.

A similar amount were received about Government Departments, with the Department of Social Protection receiving a large portion of these.

Meanwhile, there were almost 900 complaints relating to the Health sector – with 705 involving the HSE and 149 about Tusla. ]

