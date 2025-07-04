  • Services

Galway Garden Festival gears up for thousands to attend Claregalway Castle

Published:

Galway Garden Festival gears up for thousands to attend Claregalway Castle
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Galway Garden Festival at Claregalway Castle this weekend

Over tomorrow and Sunday the programme of events includes a gathering of Ireland’s best rare and special plant traders, expert speakers, artisan food and craft producers, as well as musical entertainment and open-air performance.

Entry tickets of 15 euro are available on the day and all the gate proceeds go to Christian Blind Mission.

The event takes place from 11am to 6pm both tomorrow and Sunday

Renowned broadcaster and wildlife expert Eanna Ní Lamhna is one of this year’s guest speakers

Eanna has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan

