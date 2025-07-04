  • Services

Four Galway Disability Participation Projects to share half a million euro

Published:

Four Galway Disability Participation Projects to share half a million euro
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway Projects are to share half a million euro from the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund

The allocation is made by Rethink Ireland in partnership with the Department of Children, Disability and Equality

The Brothers of Charity Services Galway will use the money to develop a digital and accessible technology library

An Mheitheal will use the funds to develop a DIY wheelchair repair project

Galway based Fionnathan Productions supports adults with Down Syndrome in entrepreneurship and citizenship and will use the money to develop their projects

Galway Community Circus will use this money for a ‘circus for everybody’ project for young disabled people

The Galway groups are among 22 across Ireland to receive part of the multi-million euro investment which will run over eight months

