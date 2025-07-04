HSE lodges planning for €12m extension for Portiuncula Hospital ED

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has lodged a planning application for an extension to the Emergency Department at Portiuncula University Hospital.

The 12 million euro development will consist of a new single-story extension to the existing ED at the Ballinasloe hospital.

It’ll provide nine new patient cubicles, gynaecology treatment room, accessible reception, and a reconfigured ambulance area.

The works will also develop a one-way traffic flow around the extension, along with installing a new pedestrian crossing.

Fine Gael Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney told Sarah Slevin the plans are a crucial vote of confidence in the hospital