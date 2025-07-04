  • Services

Over 1,000 competitors set to contest Connacht Fleadh in Ballinasloe

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 1,000 competitors are set to contest the Connacht Fleadh starting this evening in Ballinasloe at Ard Scoil Mhuire.

Over the course of the next three days the Fleadh competitions with competitors from across the province hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland Fleadh in Wexford later this summer.

Highlights among the other events include a Céilí Mór at 9 tomorrow night in the Shearwater Hotel, traditional singing sessions, music performances, and late-night sessions across the town.

There will also be a vintage car display, historical walks, and kayaking on the River Suck.

The Fleadh is organised by volunteers under the guidance of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

 

