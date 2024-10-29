  • Services

Basketball Ireland Round Up

Published:

Basketball Ireland Round Up
Titans maintained their unbeaten start to the Basketball Ireland League Division One with a 86-72 success against SETU Waterford Vikings in Coláiste Iognaid.

Michael Hayes emerging with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists for the Galway outfit.

Maigh Cuilinn are also back in business. Following their defeat to Titans on Saturday night at the Kingfisher. Paul O’Brien’s side beat 82-72 away from home.

These matches were played on Bank Holiday Monday and were the second of the double games for both clubs that weekend. The teams met on Saturday night in front of a packed Kingfisher with Titans having just a point to spare as they edged a 69-68 win.

Elsewhere, Maree beat St Vincents 94-91 at the Kingfisher on Sunday evening. A stunning three-point buzzer-beater by Jarett Haines clinching the spoils.

A big third-quarter display, in which they outscored their opponents by 14, went a long way to seeing Midland Park Portlaoise Panthers run out 86-74 winners over University of Galway Mystics in St. Mary’s Hall on Sunday evening.

 

National Cup Fixtures

Pat Duffy National Cup (Round One)

Saturday November 2nd

Griffith College Éanna vs Belfast Star, Colaiste Éanna, 1900

Templeogue vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, National Basketball Arena, 1900

Bright St. Vincent’s vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, St.Vincent’s Glasnevin, 1900

UCC Demons vs UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 1900

Maree vs Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, TBC

 

Paudie O’Connor National Cup (Round One)

Sunday November 3rd

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell vs SETU Waterford Wildcats, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1445

Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers vs Trinity Meteors, TBC

 

President’s National Cup (Round One)

Saturday November 2nd

Limerick Sport Eagles vs Ulster University, St. Munchin’s, 1400

Titans BC vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, Ballinfoile Commuity Centre, 1900

Moy Tolka Rovers vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Tolka Rovers SC, 1900

Killarney Cougars vs Drogheda Wolves, Presentation Gym, 1930

Mater Private Malahide vs Tipp Talons, Malahide Community School, 1930

Joels Dublin Lions vs Limerick Celtics, Coláiste Bride, 1930

Carrick Cruisers vs Team North West, Phoenix Centre, 1930

Maigh Cuilinn vs ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, TBC

 

Women’s Division One National Cup (Round One)

Sunday November 3rd

ISecure Swords Thunder vs Templeogue, ALSAA, 1640

