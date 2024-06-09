Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re-examination of all the ballot papers for the Athenry-Oranmore electoral area that no significant errors were reported and that he will be making a further announcement shortly.
He then confirmed at 12.30am that the following candidates have been elected for Athenry-Oranmore: David Collins (FG); Albert Dolan (FF); Peter Feeney (FG); James Charity (Non-party); Tomas Grealish (Non-party); Louis O’Hara (SF) and Cillian Keane (FF).
The South Conamara count resumes at 10am, Monday morning.
Caption: Cillian Keane after he was was elected as a new Athenry-Oranmore LEA Councillor, pictured with his new colleagues Albert Dolan and Mary Hoade. Pic Gerry Stronge
