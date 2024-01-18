Athenry enhancement scheme set to be rubber-stamped

Plans to give Athenry town a ‘facelift’ will be rubberstamped at a special meeting at the end of the month.

County councillors are expected to approve the Part 8 planning application for the Athenry Town Public Realm Enhancement. This project – which was out on public display in 2020 and 2021 – had been delayed due to some opposition by traders in the town.

It’s understood, however, that Galway County Council is moving ahead with the plans for North Gate Street, Davis Street, Burke’s Lane, Cross Street and The Square.

The Council’s design team said it wanted to develop the Market Square as a “modern version of its original purpose”, as a place to assemble, to meet, a place to eat, do business and a place for all ages.

The Council said the aim of the streetscape enhancement was to “encourage investment in and improve the character and appearance of historic areas of the town” as part of a broader regeneration programme to instill “pride and confidence” in Athenry.

“This will in turn improve the visual appearance of the urban streetscape, sustain existing and attract new footfall and support a reduction in commercial vacancies within town centres,” it said.

It’s understood a majority of councillors will approve the plan and cite US medical device company Dexcom’s decision to establish a €300m manufacturing in the town, with the potential for 1,000 jobs, as giving impetus to the need for a ‘facelift’.