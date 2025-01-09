Arson attack on stud farm claims life of teen’s pony

A Galway stud farm owner has spoken of his “total devastation” after his yard was “targeted” in an alleged arson attack – leaving one horse dead and a stallion in a seriously injured condition.

Gardaí are investigating the blaze which ripped through stables at Horan Stud Farm in Claregalway on New Year’s Eve – the third such fire at the yard in 14 months, and the second in the space of eight weeks.

Speaking to the Connacht Tribune this week, the stud farm’s owner, Owen Horan, said his family have been left in a state of constant fear following these alleged attacks.

A truck was burnt out in November 2023 and this latest fire resulted in the destruction of a third shed on the farm – one which was housing six horses.

The pony that died belonged to his 14-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, who had only named the animal ‘HSF Stella’ the day before it was tragically killed. The photograph reproduced here is done with the family’s express permission to highlight the impact this trauma has had on them all.

“Only that my daughter and son-in-law went in for the horses, they’d all have been dead. And they took an awful risk going in, with the smoke. They really shouldn’t have gone in.

“They wanted to finish me this time,” said Mr Horan of the culprits and the extent of the damage from the fire which is believed to have been started at 10.20pm on December 31.

Winter fodder was also destroyed by the fire, with bales having to be broken down to kill the embers.

A video of the damage and the shocking sight of a horse lying dead in the stables was shared on the Horan Stud Farm Facebook page “to prevent any further catastrophic events”.

Caption: A truck burnt out at Horan Stud Farm during a previous suspected arson attack in November 2023.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.