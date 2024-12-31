  • Services

Armed raid by gang of three on house in Ballinasloe over Christmas

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No arrests have yet been made in connection with an armed raid on a house in Garbally in Ballinasloe over Christmas

The gang of three intruders entered a house in Garbally Demesne in the early hours of last Friday

They produced weapons and threatened the homeowner as they burgled the house

The 3 suspects then left the scene in a dark coloured car and travelled in the direction of Ballinasloe

The incident occurred just after 5.30am on Friday

Anyone who may have been in the area and observed any suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí

