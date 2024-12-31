Armed raid by gang of three on house in Ballinasloe over Christmas

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
No arrests have yet been made in connection with an armed raid on a house in Garbally in Ballinasloe over Christmas
The gang of three intruders entered a house in Garbally Demesne in the early hours of last Friday
They produced weapons and threatened the homeowner as they burgled the house
The 3 suspects then left the scene in a dark coloured car and travelled in the direction of Ballinasloe
The incident occurred just after 5.30am on Friday
Anyone who may have been in the area and observed any suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí