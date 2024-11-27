Aran pub refused go ahead for extension

A proposed extension to a hugely popular public house on Inis Mór has been rejected by Galway County Council planners on the basis that there is currently an unauthorised development an outdoor seating area – on the site.

Permission was sought for the demolition of a section of the existing Tí Joe Watty’s building in the townland of Cill Éinne. The brownfield site adjoins the local road, An Bóthar Mór, and is located in Kilronan village.

The site is located in a landscape that is described by planners as “iconic”. The bar is well placed in Kilronan village, at the cross-roads to Dún Aengus and the Seal Colony.

Dún Aonghusa Tourism Services Teoranta was seeking permission for the demolition of a part of the existing building and providing an extension to the structure.

It also proposed to carry out internal alterations and changes to the appearance, upgrading of the wastewater treatment system and all associated site development works

Permission was also sought for the retention of a temporary outdoor smoking room of 42 square metres.

There was a submission to the planning application from Derrick Hambleton on behalf of An Taisce.

It was stated that any development that is adding more untreated wastewater into the environment should be considered to be premature development and thus refused permission until such time as Uisce Eireann can provide a wastewater treatment plant on Aran.

The planning authority considered the nature of the proposed development and the evidence on site that there is further unauthorised development in the form of an unauthorised external seating area.

They said that there is also another external structure close to the premises, within the confines of this site which are not identified on the submitted site layout.

It was further stated that the planning history, of which is indeterminate based on a review of Galway County Council’s planning register, it is considered that the proposed development would potentially result in the consolidation of unauthorised development.

“Therefore, it is considered by the planning authority that the proposed development would, if permitted, perpetuate and intensify existing unauthorised development on site,” ruled the planners.

“Having regard to the absence of satisfactory updated information on the proposed wastewater treatment system, having regard to the unauthorised development, the planning authority is not satisfied that the safe disposal of domestic effluent on site can be strictly guaranteed.

“Accordingly, to grant the proposed development would be prejudicial to public health, would be contrary to the Galway County Development Plan 2022-2028, would pose an unacceptable risk to surface water and therefore, would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Pictured: Tí Joe Watty’s on Inis Mór.