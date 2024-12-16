Aran Islands RNLI rescue four stranded dolphins near Cill Éinne pier

Four dolphins stranded on Inis Mór are now doing well having been returned to sea by the Aran Islands RNLI
Two adult and two juvenile common dolphins were discovered ashore near Cill Éinne pier by crew member Ronan MacGiollapharaic on Thursday
He contacted the Irish Whale and Dolphin group for advice on how to handle the situation
Then he and fellow crew Aonghus Ó hIarnáin and Declain Branigan used a tarp and wading through silt and mud carried each dolphin 50 metres
As night fell, Aran Fire and Rescue Service provided lighting from the pier
Once back in the shallow sea, the crew guided the dolphins out of the harbour and safely into open water