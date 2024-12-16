  • Services

Aran Islands RNLI rescue four stranded dolphins near Cill Éinne pier

Four dolphins stranded on Inis Mór are now doing well having been returned to sea by the Aran Islands RNLI

Two adult and two juvenile common dolphins were discovered ashore near Cill Éinne pier by crew member Ronan MacGiollapharaic on Thursday

He contacted the Irish Whale and Dolphin group for advice on how to handle the situation

Then he and fellow crew Aonghus Ó hIarnáin and Declain Branigan used a tarp and wading through silt and mud carried each dolphin 50 metres

As night fell, Aran Fire and Rescue Service provided lighting from the pier

Once back in the shallow sea, the crew guided the dolphins out of the harbour and safely into open water

