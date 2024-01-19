‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather
A number of Galway City Council-owned ‘all-weather’ sports facilities were locked down this week . . . due to the weather.
A decision to close Knocknacarra all-weather pitch, O’Sullivan Park Athletic Facility in Mervue and the Droim Chaoin/Glen Oaks multi-use games area (MUGA) in Westside was taken on Monday “due to health and safety reasons”.
And despite them reopening on Wednesday evening, ahead of the coldest night of the year so far, sports clubs in the city have been left asking themselves the question – “when is all-weather not all-weather?”.
In a letter sent to councillors this week by Knocknacarra FC, seen by the Galway City Tribune, the club said it “beggars belief” that the all-weather facility they use would be closed because of frost.
“If the Council intends on closing Cappagh astro every time there is a yellow warning, then it will be closed all winter”.
Criticising engineers from the Council for making the decision to close, the letter pointed out that other facilities not run by the Council had remained open.
“We were sitting at home like a pack of idiots as the temperature was at two degrees at 8pm.”
In a response to queries from this newspaper, a spokesperson for City Council said the all-weather facilities had closed “out of concern for the public/users as there is little to no grip on these surfaces during this cold weather spell and the degree of shock absorption is greatly reduced”.
“If they are overused during these conditions, the surfaces can be permanently damaged”, they added.
Engineers determined that the three facilities were to close on Monday last, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (today), but confirmed on Wednesday evening that “these facilities have been reopened following inspection”.
Pictured: Councillor Níall McNelis
