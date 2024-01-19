  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather ‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather
Share story:

A number of Galway City Council-owned ‘all-weather’ sports facilities were locked down this week . . . due to the weather.

A decision to close Knocknacarra all-weather pitch, O’Sullivan Park Athletic Facility in Mervue and the Droim Chaoin/Glen Oaks multi-use games area (MUGA) in Westside was taken on Monday “due to health and safety reasons”.

And despite them reopening on Wednesday evening, ahead of the coldest night of the year so far, sports clubs in the city have been left asking themselves the question – “when is all-weather not all-weather?”.

In a letter sent to councillors this week by Knocknacarra FC, seen by the Galway City Tribune, the club said it “beggars belief” that the all-weather facility they use would be closed because of frost.

“If the Council intends on closing Cappagh astro every time there is a yellow warning, then it will be closed all winter”.

Criticising engineers from the Council for making the decision to close, the letter pointed out that other facilities not run by the Council had remained open.

“We were sitting at home like a pack of idiots as the temperature was at two degrees at 8pm.”

In a response to queries from this newspaper, a spokesperson for City Council said the all-weather facilities had closed “out of concern for the public/users as there is little to no grip on these surfaces during this cold weather spell and the degree of shock absorption is greatly reduced”.

“If they are overused during these conditions, the surfaces can be permanently damaged”, they added.

Engineers determined that the three facilities were to close on Monday last, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (today), but confirmed on Wednesday evening that “these facilities have been reopened following inspection”.

Pictured: Councillor Níall McNelis

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway League crash out of Oscar Traynor at group stages

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty After starting their Oscar Traynor Cup campaign with a 2-...

no_space
Bragging rights for Maree in derby tie with Maigh Cuilinn

GALWAY basketball is blue and white, for this week at least, after Maree claimed bragging rights ...

no_space
Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme

Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in ...

no_space
Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’

Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, accordi...

no_space
Aki, Bealham and Blade return for Champions Cup home clash with Bristol

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins has defended the decision to rest World Cup players...

no_space
Galway Council’s €750k smart signs are stupid

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Real time ‘smart’ signs on Galway C...

no_space
Romantic tunes by candlelight for St Valentine’s weekend

The global live entertainment platform Fever, is bringing its candlelit concert series to Ireland...

no_space
Galwegians extend league lead with bonus point win

Ballina 16 Galwegians 29 By Jamie Curley Galwegians extended their lead at the top of Di...

no_space
HSE’s new care hub must not interfere with planes or bikes

The HSE has been instructed to show its proposals for an Enhanced Community Care Hub in Knocknaca...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up