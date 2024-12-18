A busy six months back in Brussels for MEP Maria Walsh

A Christmas message from MEP Maria Walsh:

As we find ourselves in the midst of the festive season, it’s a time to reflect on the year gone by and the strides that have been made. I cannot look back at 2024 without thanking all of those who supported me in the European elections last June. It is the greatest honour to be re-elected to serve a second term as your representative in the European Parliament. A heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for putting your faith in me and allowing me to continue my work for you in Brussels.

Since my re-election, I have been working hard to represent you on several committees in the European Parliament; Agriculture & Rural Development, Justice & Home Affairs, Gender Equality, and Regional Development committees. I have continued to be a strong, progressive voice for our communities, businesses and citizens. Ensuring we have a fair and prosperous EU has been a guiding light throughout all my work.

A strong voice for Irish farmers

Agriculture is the backbone of our region, and supporting Irish farmers has been my top priority since June. I was delighted to be appointed a full member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee which has given me a powerful platform from which to represent the concerns of our farmers and influence crucial EU law.

My work has focused on key issues such as the Common Agricultural Policy, the Mercosur trade deal and the Strategic Dialogue on Agriculture. I have met with the new EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen on several occasions, using these meetings to raise issues of importance to the Irish agricultural sector including the retention of our vital nitrates derogation.

Supporting women’s empowerment

Gender equality is a fundamental human right as well as a driver of economic growth, and is an issue I have long worked on. This term, I have focused on combatting the plague of gender-based violence, including the dissemination of deepfake videos and images, as well as putting policies in place that support women in the economy.

My proposal for the EU’s first ever ‘Female Founders’ Fund’ would ensure that women have the same access to capital as men do, as they start and scale businesses. Empowering women economically benefits everyone, and I will continue to advocate for policies that support female entrepreneurship.

Working on the ground across our constituency

I split my time between Brussels and Ireland, coming home to visit schools, businesses and local groups across the 15 counties of Midlands-North West every week. I strongly believe that in order to best represent you, I need to be out and about in our communities day in, day out.

After years of lobbying, I was delighted to see the announcement of a new veterinary school within Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Mountbellew and Donegal. I will continue to push for investment in our constituency in 2025, including the development of the Western Rail Corridor.

I am proud to be bringing a group of MEPs from across Europe to visit Midlands-North West in 2025, as part of a Mission by the Regional Development Committee. This offers local communities an opportunity to speak directly with MEPs and highlight the opportunities and needs we face on the ground.

Looking to the future

As we look ahead to the New Year, I look forward to continuing working for you. Please feel free to reach out to me if there is ever anything I can do for you. Wishing you and your families a joyful and peaceful Christmas and a New Year filled with hope and opportunity.

