Kinvara man begins cutting-edge cancer treatment in UK

Kinvara dad James Hastings has begun immunotherapy in a London hospital to treat his rare cancer.

Diagnosed with advanced Cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer, he was told that the Health Service Executive (HSE) could not provide him with treatment at University Hospital Galway as he was a public patient.

His online fundraising page has reached €230,000, which he is using to pay for immunotherapy in the UK.

“I have had calls from several other patients diagnosed with the same or similar Stage 4 cancers and the treatment is just shocking, when it’s rare and there isn’t a straightforward path, all the HSE are offering is palliative care,” the 41-year-old tyre man told the Connacht Tribune as he was receiving his second round of immunotherapy last Tuesday.

“This isn’t okay, people need to be told there are options, there is hope, but it’s going to cost. Patients should be aware that the HSE isn’t always the answer.

“Nearly everyone I have emailed about my case is off on holidays last week and this. This week I have to focus on resting but I am so delighted to have my treatment finally started.”

Family members are pitching in to take care of their boys while he and wife Marian are in London – and to help towards his costs, there is a major fundraising dinner with dancing over two nights at the Pier Head in Kinvara next Wednesday and Thursday.

The event is sponsored by Mike Burke in the Pier Head and John Burke in Eurospar, which means the entire cost of the ticket goes to the fund.

If you want to make a donation towards James’ treatment, you can also log onto the GoFundMe page, Help James Hastings beat Cancer.