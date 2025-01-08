  • Services

22 Galway projects among those on display from today for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

22 Galway projects among those on display from today for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

22 projects from ten Galway schools are among the 550 projects on display at the RDS in Dublin today for the 61st BT Young Scientist competition.

Seven projects have qualified from Presentation College Headford, four from Coláiste Muire Máthair in the city, three from Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar and two from Coláiste Iognáid, the Jes.

There’s also one each from Glenamaddy Community School, Seamount College in Kinvara, Dunmore Community School, Coláiste Sheosaimh in Cill Chiarán, Coláiste Ghobnait on Inis Oírr, and Coláiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin.

200 prizes will be awarded this weekend with the overall winner taking home 7 thousand 500 euro.

The Deposit Return Scheme and Electoral Voting are popular project entries to the next BT Young Scientist competition.

The full list of projects can be found at btyoungscientist.com

