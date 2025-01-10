  • Services

14 Galway arts organisations to receive €4.1m

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

4.1 million euro in funding is being shared among 14 arts organisations in Galway.

The Arts Council has announced its first round of funding decisions for 2025, to support and develop the arts nationwide.

The largest portion of funding is going to Druid Theatre company, at €1.3m, followed closely by Galway Arts Festival which is to receive just under €1m.

Over €400,000 each is going to Baboró International Arts Festival for Children and Macnas, while over €200,000 each will be given to Galway Community Circus, Galway Arts Centre and Town Hall Theatre.

The remaining funding is being shared among Áras Éanna, Galway Film Fleadh, Cló lar-Chonnachtha Teo, Artspace Studios Ltd, Engage Art Studios, Interface and 126 Artist-Run Gallery.

