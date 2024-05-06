10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards
Sorcha-Rós Nic an Rí who is 10 months old, was one of 14 honoured at the awards.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Little Hero Sorcha was born with the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome and significantly low tone at birth.
Sorcha-Rós began hydrotherapy at just 5 months old, showing early signs of enjoyment in the water.
This year, she embarked on her Water Babies journey and has thrived beyond expectations.
Despite her initial struggles with head control, Sorcha-Rós has made remarkable progress, confidently holding her head up and actively participating in every class with enthusiasm.
Her infectious joy, evident in her constant kicking and happy chatter, brightens every session.
Sorcha-Rós’s resilience and strength serve as an inspiration to us all, demonstrating that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.
Despite her challenges, Sorcha-Rós is truly a water baby at heart, excelling in every class.
Water Babies unveiled heartwarming tales of how swimming and playing in water have become transformative for babies and toddlers, aiding them in overcoming health challenges, enhancing their development, and bringing joy to their lives and their families’.
The post 10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan
Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work ...
Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall
The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Lough...
New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway
Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical ...
Sailor rescued from capsized boat
A sailor clinging to the upturned hull of his sailing boat in Clifden Bay had to be rescued by th...
Croí highlights need for national cardiac strategy
Croí, the Galway-based heart and stroke charity, has called for the urgent implementation of a ne...
Galway student in a class of her own at SciFest!
A Galway student has taken home the top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone, one of Ireland’s largest re...
Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final
Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Footba...
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition
A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill...
Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland
The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitio...