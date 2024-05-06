A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards

Sorcha-Rós Nic an Rí who is 10 months old, was one of 14 honoured at the awards.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Little Hero Sorcha was born with the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome and significantly low tone at birth.

Sorcha-Rós began hydrotherapy at just 5 months old, showing early signs of enjoyment in the water.

This year, she embarked on her Water Babies journey and has thrived beyond expectations.

Despite her initial struggles with head control, Sorcha-Rós has made remarkable progress, confidently holding her head up and actively participating in every class with enthusiasm.

Her infectious joy, evident in her constant kicking and happy chatter, brightens every session.

Sorcha-Rós’s resilience and strength serve as an inspiration to us all, demonstrating that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Despite her challenges, Sorcha-Rós is truly a water baby at heart, excelling in every class.

Water Babies unveiled heartwarming tales of how swimming and playing in water have become transformative for babies and toddlers, aiding them in overcoming health challenges, enhancing their development, and bringing joy to their lives and their families’.

The post 10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.