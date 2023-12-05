Woman pleads guilty to child cruelty in “tragic and complex” Galway case
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two charges of child cruelty in Galway in what a court has heard is as a “tragic and complex case”.
The case was listed for trial at Galway Circuit Court last week, but the court was told a jury would not be required.
Prosecuting counsel, Conall MacCarthy BL, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was accepting guilty pleas to two counts on the indictment.
Counsel said this was being done on the basis that at the sentencing hearing, the victim impact statement will be advanced by a person referred to in another count.
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act.
The counts say that on dates between November 2, 2019 and a date in 2020, being a person who had custody, charge or care of a child, the woman did wilfully assault, ill treat, neglect a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to the child’s health or seriously affect their wellbeing.
The victims in the case are a boy and a girl and the offences were committed at a property in County Galway.
A defence barrister asked the court to direct a report from the probation services, saying it would be of “immense benefit”.
“It is a rather tragic and complex case,” counsel said, adding his client has no previous convictions and is currently on a number of medications.
He asked that the legal aid certificate be extended to allow for urine analysis and said there was a suggestion in the book of evidence of drug use. Judge Brian O’Callaghan granted the application for a probation report and adjourned sentencing to May 29, 2024.
More like this:
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Sta...
Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant
Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outag...
City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs
More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city. The matter was raised a...
Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan
A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal w...
€500,000 drawn down under Galway’s Culture Capital legacy scheme
The Government has confirmed the transfer of more than €500,000 in November for Galway 2020 Europ...
City Christmas Park and Ride Service returns this Friday
The annual Christmas Park and Ride Service for Galway city is returning this Friday Buses will ru...
Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year’s local elections
The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for nex...
€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council
Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024 It&...
Councillors pass largest ever budget of €173m for running of County Galway next year
Councillors have voted this afternoon to approve the largest ever budget for the running of Count...