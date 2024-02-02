‘Westgate’ office campus in Galway will create space for 1,500 workers
From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Three office blocks planned for a technology campus on lands in Rahoon/Knocknacarra will create working space for up to 1,500 people.
McDonogh Capital Investments confirmed to the Galway City Tribune yesterday that the €45 million ‘Westgate’ project will serve people “who want to work close to home and not have to cross the city”.
The development company, which is part of Thomas McDonogh & Sons, has submitted proposals to develop a 3.5-acre site which it owns adjacent to Brooklawn House in Galway West Business Park.
It will involve the construction of three blocks, ranging from four to eight storeys in height.
The lands are opposite Linn Bhuí on Bóthar Stiofáin and also bounded by an internal access road which services the HSE building and RSA Insurance.
McDonogh’s Finance Director Martin Neville said that with the completion of Phase 2 of Gateway Shopping Park, the only element missing on those lands was office space.
“On the western part of the city, which is the size of Athlone, there is nothing in terms of office space. There is hybrid working and working from home now, but people want to work close to home.
“At the moment, many workers living on the western side and travel east for work. Potential tenants [of Westgate] will see the employee catchment area as what is around them.
“We’re confident that there is a need for offices in the area. Historically, it hasn’t been an office location, but with the build-out of the adjacent site [Gateway Shopping Park], it’s the next obvious step,” said Mr Neville.
The ‘Westgate’ campus will comprise:
- An eight-storey office building of 7,330 square metres
- A six-storey office block of 4,445 sq m
- A four-storey office block of 2,875 sq m.
- Surface carpark with 167 spaces and parking for 216 bicycles
