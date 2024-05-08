Well known electrical shop in city set to be transformed into home
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A well known electrical shop in the city could be set to be transformed into a home.
Desmond and David Kavanagh are seeking permission to convert Des Kavanagh Electrical at 12 Market Street into a private home.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In place of the current shop floor would be a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom – with reconfiguration at first floor level.
The existing shop window would be removed and replaced with two new windows.
City planners are due to make a decision in June.
The post Well known electrical shop in city set to be transformed into home appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests
Clifden is one of the areas in the country with the longest wait times for driving tests. While G...
Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event to take place in Cong
A Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event will take place in Cong this evening. At the event in...
Michael McGrath switches on new floodlighting at Salthill Devon’s home in Drom
Salthill Devon welcomed the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD to the soccer club’s home in ...
All-clear for 227 homes bexposes ring road rift
An Bord Pleanála have overturned a City Council decision to refuse permission for a 227-unit deve...
City schoolkids enjoy the chance to get behind the scenes at Ballybrit
School children from Brierhill National School, Castlegar National School and Merlin Woods Primar...
Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow
PorterShed in Galway City will host a Check the Register Event all day tomorrow. The open house e...
Dáil hears young woman with ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in overcrowded “warzone” at UHG
The Dáil has heard the story of how a young woman suffering an ectopic pregnancy feared she would...
Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan
Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from ...
Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with &#...