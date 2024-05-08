  • Services

Well known electrical shop in city set to be transformed into home

A well known electrical shop in the city could be set to be transformed into a home.

Desmond and David Kavanagh are seeking permission to convert Des Kavanagh Electrical at 12 Market Street into a private home.


In place of the current shop floor would be a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom – with reconfiguration at first floor level.

The existing shop window would be removed and replaced with two new windows.

City planners are due to make a decision in June.

