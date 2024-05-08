A well known electrical shop in the city could be set to be transformed into a home.

Desmond and David Kavanagh are seeking permission to convert Des Kavanagh Electrical at 12 Market Street into a private home.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

In place of the current shop floor would be a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom – with reconfiguration at first floor level.

The existing shop window would be removed and replaced with two new windows.

City planners are due to make a decision in June.

The post Well known electrical shop in city set to be transformed into home appeared first on Galway Bay FM.