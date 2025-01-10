Volunteers make icy footpaths safe — as City Council only treats the roads surfaces
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A volunteer group has taken upon itself to salt footpaths in the city in the current cold snap in a bid to thwart slips and falls — because Galway City Council only treats the roads.
Safe Streets Galway has come up with a list of 30 streets which it believes needs to be included in the winter maintenance plan to minimise falls for pedestrians.
They are calling on Galway City Council to spend 30% of the total gritting budget on footpaths, which is currently at zero.
They purchased 125kg of salt which volunteers were spreading this week at the worst hotspots as identified by themselves and members of the public through social media.
“We were able to salt seven of the highest priority steep footpaths near schools. We’ll send this list into City Council Roads Department to ask them to add all these spots to a new footpath gritting list and they might be safer next time out,” said spokesperson Eoin Ryan.
Spanish doctor Teresa Botin Lopez, who works at UHG, spoke out about sustaining serious injuries in a fall last November during a previous frosty spell. Beside her in the emergency department was an elderly man who was badly hurt after falling on a slippy footpath. A bus driver who had stopped to help him had also fallen and broken his hip.
“One of my nursing colleagues helped the bus driver and the ambulance took him to hospital while the whole bus waited for a new driver. It was such a mess that day in Emergency Department with so many injured people, all from the icy footpaths,” she said.
At Monday’s Galway City Council West Area meeting, founder of the first cycle bus in the country, Cllr Alan Curran (Soc Dems), asked for salt bins to be provided in neighbourhoods so that residents could salt their own estates.
“I was told that most councils don’t grit footpaths but that’s not true. They do it in Dublin and Cork. All I’ve had to today are reports that it’s extremely lethal on footpaths.”
Senior engineer Fiona Holland told councillors that a winter maintenance plan had been agreed which was similar to many local authorities. While some local authorities did provide grit on an ad hoc basis, others like Cork City provided salt bins when applied for by residents’ groups.
More like this:
Quartet all set for latest Poetry Lobby
Four fine poets are on the bill for the upcoming Poetry Lobby reading in the Menlo Park Hotel. ...
City parking pandemonium as meters are out of action
The city’s public parking regime was plunged into chaos this week after a dispute between City Ha...
Galway United manager predicts two-way split in league as clubs splash the cash
Galway United make the short hop down the M18 this evening for their first preseason friendly of ...
Parking fiasco another fine mess of Galway City Council’s making
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Well, that’s another fine mess that...
Much-travelled Kenny is back with his own as history dawns
By DARREN KELLY AT national level, Mattie Kenny is known as the former Dublin manager, former ...
An Bord Pleanála rejects residents’ appeal against 1,000-student school in Dangan
The way has been cleared for the building of a new school for St Joseph’s College, The Bish, afte...
Surgeries postponed as flu crisis worsens
Elective surgeries were postponed this week, and visitor restrictions imposed at University Hospi...
An Cheathrú Rua camp thrilled to be heading to Croker after titanic battle
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha TRADING a lie-in on St Stephen’s Day morning for a run out in Croke Park ...
History lecture on Blakes of Menlo Castle
The next free public lecture from the Galway Archaeological and Historical Society will focus on ...