University of Galway triumphs at Education Awards

University of Galway has triumphed at the 2024 Education Awards and Graduate Recruitment Awards with successes in sustainability and career guidance support

The University secured the top prize for Excellence in Sustainability in recognition of the opening of the Sustainability office this year and the My Green Labs certificate for all labs in the Alice Perry Engineering Building.





The University’s Career Development Centre has won the award for Career Impact Strategy for its Employability Award.

At a separate ceremony – gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards – the Career Development Centre took home the top prize under the AHECS Building Effective Partnerships in recognition of ongoing collaboration with Platform94.

These awards build on success for the Centre’s Employability Award, which secured global recognition by winning the Founders Award for Innovation at the Global Careers Summit Award in Washington DC last month.

