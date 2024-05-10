  • Services

University of Galway Students’ Union to host MEP Hustings

University of Galway Students’ Union is to host MEP Candidate Hustings for the Midlands North West Region on Monday week, May 20th at 6.30pm

The Hustings will take place in Áras na Mac Léinn and will give voters the chance to meet and question the candidates


Already confirmed to attend are:

· Independents MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and candidates Peter Casey and Saoirse McHugh

· Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh

· Sinn Féin MEP, Chris McManus

· Green Party, Senator Pauline O’Reilly

· Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers

· Social Democrats, Rory Hearne

· Labour Party, Fergal Landy

· People Before Profit-Solidarity, Brian O’Boyle

· Aontú Peadar Tóibín

Tickets for the event are free but spaces are limited and can be booked via the Students’ Union Eventbrite page

