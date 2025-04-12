University of Galway honours 100 students from 17 Galway schools for Junior Cycle Irish

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
98 students from 17 schools in Galway who achieved a distinction in Higher Level Irish in the Junior Cycle examn have been presented with awards by the University of Galway.
Irish language schools sit a different paper, the T1, and 23 students from four of these schools in Galway – Coláiste an Eachréidh Athenry, Coláiste Chroí Mhuire Spiddal, Coláiste na Coiribe Galway City and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, An Cheathrú Rua – achieved the accolade
75 students from 13 schools who sat the T2 Irish were honoured by the university –
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway
Calasanctius College, Oranmore
Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar
High Cross College, Tuam
Presentation College, Headford
And
Presentation College, Athenry
And in the city
Coláiste Éinde
Colaiste Iognáid
Dominican College
St Joseph’s The Bish
Salerno Jesus and Mary Secondary School
And
Galway Educate Together Secondary School