University of Galway honours 100 students from 17 Galway schools for Junior Cycle Irish

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

98 students from 17 schools in Galway who achieved a distinction in Higher Level Irish in the Junior Cycle examn have been presented with awards by the University of Galway.

Irish language schools sit a different paper, the T1, and 23 students from four of these schools in Galway – Coláiste an Eachréidh Athenry, Coláiste Chroí Mhuire Spiddal, Coláiste na Coiribe Galway City and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, An Cheathrú Rua – achieved the accolade

75 students from 13 schools who sat the T2 Irish were honoured by the university –

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway

Calasanctius College, Oranmore

Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar

High Cross College, Tuam

Presentation College, Headford

And

Presentation College, Athenry

And in the city

Coláiste Éinde

Colaiste Iognáid

Dominican College

St Joseph’s The Bish

Salerno Jesus and Mary Secondary School

And

Galway Educate Together Secondary School