A carbon footprint assessment focusing on forest products by Patrick McGetrick of the University of Galway is to be funded by the Department of Agriculture

It’s one of 21 new policy-focused research projects to receive money from an overall fund of 4 million euro

The University of Galway is among the 9 research-based organisations to be included by the Minister of State with special responsibility for research, Martin Heydon