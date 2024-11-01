United to wrap up encouraging league campaign against struggling Bohs

By Mike Rafferty

FROM humble beginnings back in mid-February when Galway United started their new life in the Airtricity Premier Division with a 1-0 home defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic, since then a roller coaster of a campaign has provided all sorts of thrills and frustrations and tomorrow night (Friday), the season comes to a conclusion with a trip to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians.

The Dublin venue was a happy hunting ground on the last visit there in May when a Maurice Nugent goal gave United a 1-0 success. However, the two meetings in Eamonn Deacy Park were not as rewarding as Bohemians fashioned a 2-0 win back in the beginning of May, while the second encounter finished level at 1-1 with a Rob Slevin finish ensuring a share of the spoils after the home sider trailed at the break in July.

For both sides the season was one of contrasts. United contended in the top half of the table and depending on tomorrow’s result are guaranteed a fifth or six place finish. At the moment, Sligo Rovers trail United by two points and they are at home against Europe chasing and without a doubt the form team of the moment in St Patrick’s Athletic.

Bohemians have struggled throughout the season in the lower half of the table and are going to finish the campaign in eighth position and,indeed, it was only two games ago when they secured a 2-0 away win over Sligo Rovers that the Gypsies guaranteed their Premier survival and, in the process, ensured Drogheda United would be left in the play-off position against either Athlone Town or Bray Wanderers. Of course, in an unpredictable season who would have expected Dundalk to be relegated.

United played their final home game against Sligo last Friday night and produced a fantastic second half to come from behind twice and grab a more than merited share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw. It was an outcome that ended any possibility of finishing in the top four as the title race now rests between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers.

A win for Damien Duff’s side away against a Derry side who have won only twice in their last ten outings, will guarantee them top spot, but anything less. will present the title to Rovers who are expected to see off Waterford in Tallaght Stadium in their last game. Behind them St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City vie for the European spots on offer.

The United management were hoping that they would still have something to play for in the last game of the season, but having picked up just one point in their last three outings that is now out of their hands. However, a season that saw United defeat leaders Shelbourne twice at Eamonn Deacy Park and also take four points from Derry City at the same venue has more happy memories than bad ones to take from a campaign that delivered so much at the first time of asking.

Now as well as the injured Greg Cunningham and Maurice Nugent, Academy stalward Cillian Tollett will also not be available for tomorrow’s contest against Bohemians as he was called up for the Republic of Ireland U17 squad that are in European qualification action in Belfast this week. On Tuesday evening, they drew 2-2 with Lithuania and also face Northern Ireland and Scotland in upcoming games.

Pictured: Galway United’s Edward McCarthy going high against John Ross Wilson of Sligo Rovers during Friday night’s Premier Division tie at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.