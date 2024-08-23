United manager praises work ethic of squad after victory over Rovers

By Mike Rafferty

AS the respective managers Phil Trill and Colie O’Neill stood in their designated areas in front of the dugout for the duration of the Avenair Sports All Island Cup final, the latter was togged out in his Shamrock Rovers club tracksuit, while the Galway United manager was much more classically attired in slacks, shirt and tie and a beige jacket.

He looked dressed for an occasion and just like last years win in Sligo, Trill was a picture of elegance and it was almost like he was saying we are going to win this again. Those who know the Women’s manager are aware that he is a modest and calm and character.

Twice Trill led Galway United U-17 and U-19 sides to a hat trick of trophies and having come up through the ranks, he has stepped into the senior role without fuss or fanfare.

Of course, Galway United are just in their second season following their formation last year, as they followed in the footsteps of the solid grounding they previously got as Galway WFC. The work of the likes of Stephen Moran and others who initially formed the club should be remembered at this time as it was their vision to get League of Ireland women’s soccer to Galway in the first place.

Two cups in two seasons is more than modest success and with the side in a challenging position for league honours, an exciting conclusion to that campaign is anticipated also. Typical of Trill’s manner, his post match celebrations were low key, but inside he was thrilled. S

“I’m exhausted – but exhilarated. I have absolutely no energy left and I’m sure the players are the same. That was a hell of a battle. I thought Rovers were excellent and while there were no goals in it, it was a typical cup final as neither team wanted to give an inch.”

Of course, the penalty shoot-out came up early in the conversation and almost without a prompt, he said: “Oh, I just can’t do penalties. I can’t watch them. It’s something to do with control and I have no control over that situation. I just have to believe in the players and in the management that have prepared the team and we are as organised as we can be.

Pictured: The Galway United team which defeated Shamrock Rovers in the All-Island Cup Final at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday. Back row, left to right: Jamie Erickson, Isabella Beletic, Jessica Berlin, Julie-Ann Russell, Eve Dossen, Therese Kinnevey. Front row: Rola Olusola, Eve Madden, Lynsey McKey (captain), Kate Thompson, Jenna Slattery. Photos: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.