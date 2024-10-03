Undergraduate Open Days at University of Galway tomorrow and Saturday
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway is set to welcome thousands of prospective students, parents and teachers to its Undergraduate Open Days tomorrow and Saturday.
Five exhibition spaces will be spread across the campus, with more than 100 course and subject talks.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Future nursing students can tour the Nursing and Midwifery facilities, and law enthusiasts can visit the School of Law’s Moot Court, which replicates a real courtroom experience.
The College of Science and Engineering will host tours of its Engineering Building while students interested in Physics can get a tour of the labs.
There’s a Drama Master Class at 1pm and a tour of the O’Donoghue Drama and Theatre Performance Centre.
Those interested in sport will have the opportunity to meet with coaches and athletes to learn more about sports scholarships.
The Open Days tomorrow and Saturday run from 9am to 3pm and advance registration is required.
The post Undergraduate Open Days at University of Galway tomorrow and Saturday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New bus service to be established between Athenry and Galway City
A new bus service is to be established between Athenry and Galway City. Local Councillor Louis O&...
Huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year
There’s been a huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year. Figures from the...
HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme now underway in Galway
The HSE West’s Winter Vaccination Programme is getting underway this week across Galway Old...
HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme gets underway this week
The HSE West’s Winter Vaccination Programme is getting underway this week across Galway. Ol...
An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City
An Bord Pleanala has approved the transformative “Bus Connects” Cross-City Link proje...
Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements. H...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Rebuilding bridges In the West Riding of County Galway, no fewer than sixty bridges we...
Imperious Porter floors the field in Kerry National romp
IT’s supposed to be one of the most competitive handicap chases on the Irish jumping racing calen...
Conamara Sea Week – forty years a-growing!
Arts Week with Judy Murphy For four decades, the Conamara Sea Week Festival has been celebrati...