Undergraduate Open Days at University of Galway tomorrow and Saturday

University of Galway is set to welcome thousands of prospective students, parents and teachers to its Undergraduate Open Days tomorrow and Saturday.

Five exhibition spaces will be spread across the campus, with more than 100 course and subject talks.





Future nursing students can tour the Nursing and Midwifery facilities, and law enthusiasts can visit the School of Law’s Moot Court, which replicates a real courtroom experience.

The College of Science and Engineering will host tours of its Engineering Building while students interested in Physics can get a tour of the labs.

There’s a Drama Master Class at 1pm and a tour of the O’Donoghue Drama and Theatre Performance Centre.

Those interested in sport will have the opportunity to meet with coaches and athletes to learn more about sports scholarships.

The Open Days tomorrow and Saturday run from 9am to 3pm and advance registration is required.

