Uncertainty over future of former HSE health centre in Ballygar which burned down in 2021
Published:
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s continued uncertainty over the future of the former HSE health centre in Ballygar, which burned down in 2021.
At a meeting of the Health Forum West, Councillor Alan Harney wanted to know what the longer term plan is.
He asked that if it’s no longer being considered for use as a health centre, it be transferred to the local community.
The HSE confirmed that no final decision has been made – but there was a strong indication it would not be suitable for future healthcare use.
Fine Gael Councillor Harney says its crucial the HSE take quick action to allow community groups acces the site.
The post Uncertainty over future of former HSE health centre in Ballygar which burned down in 2021 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
