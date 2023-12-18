UHG is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today.

Nationally, 545 people are waiting for beds.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

INMO figures show 410 admitted patients are in emergency departments, while 135 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst-affected, with 100 patients on trolleys.

It’s followed by 50 in University Hospital Galway and 47 in Cork University Hospital.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has no waiting list for beds.

The post UHG is country’s second most overcrowded hospital today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.