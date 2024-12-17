  • Services

UHG and Portiuncula Hospital bracing for winter surge amid significant increase in presentations

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe are bracing themselves for a winter surge, amid a considerable increase in presentations in recent days.

Yesterday, UHG had over 300 presentations in a 24 hour period, while Portiuncula had 138.

The Saolta Hospital Group says winter plans are underway in both hospitals as well as wider community services, and additional capacity has been secured in private hospitals.

The public are asked to only use the Emergency Department in genuine emergency – and otherwise consider pharmacists, out-of-hours GP services, or the injury unit in Roscommon.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chief Operating Officer at Saolta, Anne Cosgrove acknowledged delayed discharges are a factor at UHG.

