Two week roadworks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore

Two weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from this morning

The road resurfacing works will be carried out between the Garda Station and the entrance to the Train Station.





Temporary traffic measures will be in place every day between 9am and 5pm.

With the works to get underway this morning, motorists are being advised to expect delays over the next two weeks.

