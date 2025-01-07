  • Services

Services

Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Schools and businesses will have to make decisions about how they’ll operate over the next few days, as a Status Orange weather warning comes into effect in two hours time

Most of the country, including Galway, will be impacted by the ice and low temperature warning from 8 tonight, with temperatures to plummet to minus 8 degrees in places

Met Eireann describes the impacts of this level of warning as: dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays, and animal welfare issues

The warning is due to expire at 10 tomorrow morning but it will be replaced by the continuing Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning

However, it will be a temporary respite as the warning will go back up to Orange again at 6 tomorrow evening, lasting until 11 on Thursday morning

The Taoiseach says there will be numerous invisible dangers as the country transitions from a snow event to a Low Temperature Event.

More like this:
no_space
Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge from tomorrow to facilitate continuing inspection works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3 days of closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the c...

no_space
Substantial residential licensed premises and shop for sale in Castleblakeney

Cathal Moran & Co. Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors have recently brought to the market th...

no_space
Protest in Galway city next Monday over closure of Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest is to be held next Monday afternoon outside...

no_space
Údarás na Gaeltachta completes €700,000 investment in Spiddal industrial estate

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta has completed a €700 thousand in...

no_space
Trolley figures continue to climb at Galway's public hospitals amid flu surge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTrolley figures at Galway's public hospitals are clim...

no_space
Noel Grealish and Sean Canney among group to be invited to Government formation talks in coming days

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Noel Grealish and Galway East TD Sean ...

no_space
Tributes paid as Tuam Mother and Baby Home survivor Rosie McKinney laid to rest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes have been paid to Tuam Mother and Baby Home ...

no_space
Met Eireann upgrades low temperature and ice warning to Orange

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann has upgraded the low temperature and ice ...

no_space
Galway ranked in top 30 most congested cities in Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been ranked in the top 30 most-congested c...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up