Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Schools and businesses will have to make decisions about how they’ll operate over the next few days, as a Status Orange weather warning comes into effect in two hours time

Most of the country, including Galway, will be impacted by the ice and low temperature warning from 8 tonight, with temperatures to plummet to minus 8 degrees in places

Met Eireann describes the impacts of this level of warning as: dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays, and animal welfare issues

The warning is due to expire at 10 tomorrow morning but it will be replaced by the continuing Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning

However, it will be a temporary respite as the warning will go back up to Orange again at 6 tomorrow evening, lasting until 11 on Thursday morning

The Taoiseach says there will be numerous invisible dangers as the country transitions from a snow event to a Low Temperature Event.