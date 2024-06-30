Two Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

-
Author: Our Reporter
In his final gesture before handing over the chain of office – and retiring from public life – Cllr Liam Carroll provided a welcome funding boost for two charities close to his heart.
He was dividing almost €15,000 between of ACT for Meningitis and i4Life, the proceeds of the 2024 annual Cathaoirleach’s Ball.
Organised by Galway County Council in partnership with Galway County Public Participation Network (PPN) and hosted by the Cathaoirleach, the Cathaoirleach’s Ball honours individuals and groups who have had a significant impact on the quality of life in communities across County Galway. Each year proceeds from the event are presented to local charities.
Mr Carroll acknowledged the public and the business community throughout County Galway for supporting the event which has raised much-needed funds for what he called two amazing charities.
“I hope the funds raised will contribute to their ongoing important local, national and international work,” he said.
Galway-based ACT for Meningitis is a national support and awareness charity working to save lives through greater disease awareness, while providing free support services across Ireland to anyone who has been affected by meningitis.
Set up in 2011 by Siobhan and Noel Carroll following the loss of their four-year-old daughter Aoibhe, ACT for Meningitis has increased meningitis awareness and has contributed to saving many lives in the process.
Headford-based i4Life was established by group of volunteer health professionals from the West of Ireland who came together in 2009 to offer their expertise with a particular emphasis on child health for under-fives in marginalised communities across Zambia and other Low Resource countries.
Since then, i4Life has grown significantly in size and reach to offer primary health care and nutritional support. Since 2009, over 210 health professionals have offered their expertise to projects in Zambia, Uganda, Liberia and with Refugees in Greece.
Pictured: Liam Carroll, former Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway handing over half of the proceeds of his Cathaoirleach’s Ball to Siobhan Carroll, Act for Meningitis, joined by (from left) Michael Owens, Director of Services, Galway County Council; Liam’s wife Alison Carroll; Mary McGann, and Liadhan Keady, Administrative Officers, Galway County Council.
