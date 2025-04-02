  • Services

Services

800 people take part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

800 people take part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

800 people have taken part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin along the R336 to highlight ‘lethal’ traffic conditions.

Between 8 and 8:45 this morning ahead of schools opening parents, teachers and pupils united to call for safety upgrades.

They say that if nothing is done by Galway County Council to improve road safety they’ll ‘take further action which will escalate in scale and disruption’.

Sarah Slevin spoke to this parent in Inverin.

These children in Spiddal were clear to Sarah about what they need.

Chloe Nolan spoke to this parent in Barna.

Chloe also went to the Furbo protest.

 

Video footage – Tomas Mac Donnacha

<video src="” controls=”controls” />

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Latest collision at Merlin Park Hospital entrance prompts appeal to Transport Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest collision at the entrance to Merlin Park H...

no_space
Local Senator says Ireland "sleepwalking" through cybersafety epidemic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIreland is "sleep walking" through one of the biggest...

no_space
500% increase in passengers using Galway-Mountbellew bus since expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a 500 per cent increase in the number of...

no_space
Walking protests in four areas of Connemara's R336 in next hour over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are to take place along four areas o...

no_space
‘More than talk needed’ from Ireland on Gaza

By Ciaran Tierney The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories urged ordi...

no_space
Political trio undertake day-long fact-finding mission to North Galway town

A political triumvirate of a Government TD, an MEP and a local councillor embarked on a tour of a...

no_space
Two Galway pastry chefs set to compete in Irish Pâtisserie Championship Finals

Two talented pastry chefs from Galway have made it to the finals of the Irish Pâtisserie Champion...

no_space
Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed on a transformative social...

no_space
Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA range of local sports club have met with the Minist...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up