800 people take part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin

800 people have taken part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin along the R336 to highlight ‘lethal’ traffic conditions.

Between 8 and 8:45 this morning ahead of schools opening parents, teachers and pupils united to call for safety upgrades.

They say that if nothing is done by Galway County Council to improve road safety they’ll ‘take further action which will escalate in scale and disruption’.

Sarah Slevin spoke to this parent in Inverin.

These children in Spiddal were clear to Sarah about what they need.

Chloe Nolan spoke to this parent in Barna.

Chloe also went to the Furbo protest.

