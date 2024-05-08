Tuam Herald appoints first female editor
The Tuam Herald, has appointed its first female Editor.
Siobhán Holliman is an experienced award-winning journalist, who has been Deputy Editor at the paper since 2013
She succeeds Stephen Glennon in the Editor role
Tuam native Siobhán is also a former member of the Galway Bay fm newsteam,
In October 2020, then Taoiseach Micheal Martin appointed Siobhán as a member of the Future of Media Commission in Ireland.
Founded in 1837, The Tuam Herald is one of the oldest independently owned papers in the country.
