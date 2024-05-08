The Tuam Herald, has appointed its first female Editor.

Siobhán Holliman is an experienced award-winning journalist, who has been Deputy Editor at the paper since 2013





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She succeeds Stephen Glennon in the Editor role

Tuam native Siobhán is also a former member of the Galway Bay fm newsteam,

In October 2020, then Taoiseach Micheal Martin appointed Siobhán as a member of the Future of Media Commission in Ireland.

Founded in 1837, The Tuam Herald is one of the oldest independently owned papers in the country.

The post Tuam Herald appoints first female editor appeared first on Galway Bay FM.