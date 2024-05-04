Train services disrupted this evening due to engineering works

Customers travelling to and from Galway to Athenry on Iarnród Eireann this evening are being advised that due to engineering works, there will be changes to some services leaving Ceannt Station.

The 16.30 train from Heuston Station to Galway will not stop at Woodlawn, The 19.50pm train from Limerick to Galway has been deferred to 20.30 and the 20.30 limerick to Ennis train has been cancelled.





From 16.45pm, there will be bus transfers between Galway and Athenry.

Further information is available from irishrail.ie or on 0818 – 366222.

