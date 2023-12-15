Top tribute acts and funnyman Neil for Raheen Woods Hotel

The Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, is hosting a series of celebratory concerts in the next few months, and a ticket for one of these might be just the ticket for a Christmas present.

Nights On Broadway – The Bee Gees Story is on Thursday, December 28 and is a tribute to this band of brothers, drawing on their catalogue of hits which spanned four decades from the 1960s to the 1990s. The full live band will play classic hits, acoustic medleys and dancefloor fillers. The group pride themselves on their musical and vocal authenticity, with plenty of costume changes, as per the original ban.

Tina – Simply The Best, a celebration of Tina Turner, will make its Athenry debut on January 20.

It features Proud Mary and her City Limits band featuring Amanda Lane. They will perform all the hits, complete with heels, fishnets, and the iconic red lipstick as they promise unforgettable night of soulful performances.

Qween – It’s a Kinda Queen is on Bank Holiday Sunday, February 4, and will be a two-hour anthology of Queen’s greatest hits, from Radio Ga Ga to Somebody to Love.

This theatrical rock show has sold out venues across the country including Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick, INEC, Killarney, and Whelan’s in Dublin.

On March 23, the award-winning Cash Returns show will be at the Raheen Woods. A full band will recreate the country sounds of Johnny Cash and June Carter in this show which has received rave reviews at home and abroad. Songs including Folsom Prison Blues, A Boy Named Sue, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special, Hurt and Ring of Fire will feature.

Abbaesque will return to Athenry on April 19. This group has enjoyed phenomenal success over the past 25 years, performing more than 150 sell-out concerts annually. They offer fans an opportunity to dress up and dance along to the likes Mamma Mia, SOS, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know? Fernando, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Money, Money, Money and more.

Then, on April 27, award-winning comedian Neil Delamere returns to Athenry with his brand-new show, Neil By Mouth. People can expect further hilarious tall tales, razor-sharp observations and quick-witted improvisation from the Offaly funnyman.

Tickets for all these shows are now available from Raheen Woods Hotel on 091 875200 and online from ticketstop.ie. Just search for Raheen.

Tickets can be downloaded onto people’s phones, with no need to print them.

Pictured: Neil Delamere will bring his new show, Neil By Mouth to Athenry’s Raheen Woods Hotel on April 27.