Top names feature in Town Hall’s new season

Comedian, actor, author and presenter Graham Norton, actress Marie Mullen and mentalist and magician Keith Barry are among the big names from Irish theatre and entertainment who feature in the Town Hall’s Summer/Autumn line up.

Theatre highlights in July include Druid Theatre Company with its production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, directed by Garry Hynes and starring Mullen alongside Bosco Hogan, Aaron Monaghan and Rory Nolan.

The Landmark/Galway International Arts Festival world premiere of Mark O Rowe’s play a which features many of Ireland’s finest actors including Cathy Belton, Catherine Walker and Robert Sheehan, will also be staged for the Festival.

Druid return in September with a new production of The House by Tom Murphy, directed by Garry Hynes, while Decadent bring their anticipated production of the Brian Friel classic Molly Sweeney, directed by Andrew Flynn.

July kicks off with the 36th Galway Film Fleadh featuring the best of new Irish cinema (with 100+ screenings, including the critically acclaimed opening film Kneecap), alongside award-winning films from around the world.

The Town Hall Summer/Autumn schedule features two musicals. Twin Productions present Disney’s Beauty and The Beast for all the family, and the Morgan Brothers will stage the world premiere of The Lack of Laura by Kurt Rosenberg.

An eclectic music programme includes an anniversary performance of the acclaimed Bird On The Wire featuring the songs of Leonard Cohen, and flamenco sounds and dance from Daniel Martinez.

There will be book, spoken-word and podcast events from Graham Norton, David Mc Williams and Nial Bressie Breslin, and comedy from Serena Terry, Kyla Cobbler and Garron Noone. eclectic Little Cinema/Galway City of Film will present a series of eclectic films and the Architecture on the Edge Festival will also be presented at the venue.

Information about the Summer/Autumn programme – including details of Galway Film Fleadh and Arts Festival events – is published in the Town Hall’s latest brochure, which is now available to download at www.tht.ie or from the venue, 091 569777.

Tickets for all Town Hall and Black Box performances, screenings from July to September are now on sale.

Pictured: Graham Norton