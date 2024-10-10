Time is now to get ready for season of darkness

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 3 minutes read
FARM families have been advised this week to plan now for the winter season in terms of their health, safety and security issues as the season of darkness arrives.
IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Teresa Roche, said that the ‘change in the year’ could be a difficult time for some farmers and especially those who were living alone.
She told the Farming Tribune that farmers had understandable concerns with the onset of winter but added that they should put in place some simple steps at this time of year.
“I know that farmers – and especially those in more isolated areas – will have concerns over issues like safety and security at this time of year.
“Having a house and farmyard well lit up is very important and the use of LED lighting has made the cost of funding this far more reasonable.
“I would also advise farmers – and again especially those living alone – to always have their mobile phones on their person and if they have an alert pendant to always wear it,” said Teresa Roche.
She also advised farmers not to keep large amounts of cash in their homes and also to let neighbours and friends know if they were going out and what time they expected to be back at.
“There are also a lot of extra security measures like doorbell cameras which are quite reasonably priced and which can give assurance to farmers in more isolated areas.
“With the average of farmers in Ireland now standing at 59, we are also seeing more injuries due to trips and falls. Good lighting and not leaving items lying around can be a great help,” she said.
She added that the IFA wanted to get the message out there that farmers were not alone and could always make contact with a neighbour, relative or local IFA representative if they felt insecure, anxious or worried about any particular issue.
This week, the Gardaí have also issued a winter security message to rural dwellers at a time of year when burglaries tend to increase by about 20%.
The Gardaí advise to keep house gates closed; to lock outdoor/yard gates; to use good quality locks for house doors and windows; have dusk-to-dawn lights installed; to only keep small amounts of cash in the house; and to consider installing a camera, alarm of video doorbell device.
Garda Detective Superintendent for Galway, Shane Cummins, has also advised anyone with security concerns to make immediate contact with the Gardaí. “It is a time of year when people do have concerns about security issues – if anyone has worries, or notices any suspicious activity in their area, then make contact immediately with us,” Det. Super Cummins said.
Pictured: Teresa Roche: A time to light up.
