  • Services

Services

Latest collision at Merlin Park Hospital entrance prompts appeal to Transport Minister

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Latest collision at Merlin Park Hospital entrance prompts appeal to Transport Minister
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest collision at the entrance to Merlin Park Hospital has prompted an appeal to the Transport Minister.

The two-car collision happened last evening during rush hour traffic.

Previously, it was indicated that traffic lights would be installed as part of plans to create a new public transport corridor, but that won’t happen until 2028.

Then, Galway City Council indicated that the traffic lights could be fast-tracked and given priority – but exactly how fast that would be remains unclear.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the matter will now be raised with the Transport Minister.

More like this:
no_space
800 people take part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM800 people have taken part in walking protests across...

no_space
Local Senator says Ireland "sleepwalking" through cybersafety epidemic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIreland is "sleep walking" through one of the biggest...

no_space
500% increase in passengers using Galway-Mountbellew bus since expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a 500 per cent increase in the number of...

no_space
Walking protests in four areas of Connemara's R336 in next hour over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are to take place along four areas o...

no_space
‘More than talk needed’ from Ireland on Gaza

By Ciaran Tierney The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories urged ordi...

no_space
Political trio undertake day-long fact-finding mission to North Galway town

A political triumvirate of a Government TD, an MEP and a local councillor embarked on a tour of a...

no_space
Two Galway pastry chefs set to compete in Irish Pâtisserie Championship Finals

Two talented pastry chefs from Galway have made it to the finals of the Irish Pâtisserie Champion...

no_space
Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed on a transformative social...

no_space
Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA range of local sports club have met with the Minist...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up