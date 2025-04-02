Latest collision at Merlin Park Hospital entrance prompts appeal to Transport Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest collision at the entrance to Merlin Park Hospital has prompted an appeal to the Transport Minister.

The two-car collision happened last evening during rush hour traffic.

Previously, it was indicated that traffic lights would be installed as part of plans to create a new public transport corridor, but that won’t happen until 2028.

Then, Galway City Council indicated that the traffic lights could be fast-tracked and given priority – but exactly how fast that would be remains unclear.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the matter will now be raised with the Transport Minister.