Three top accolades for Galway at Medtech National awards

Three top accolades for Galway at Medtech National awards
Galway has scooped three of the top accolades at this year’s Medtech National awards, held in Galway city’s Galmont Hotel last night

Galway based Freudenberg Medical has been named Medtech Company of the Year

It specialises in devices which measure the heart’s electrical activity and employs over 1,000 people in Ireland with sites in Galway and Leitrim

Freudenberg also won Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year Award for its catheter-based EP solutions

The Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award has been won by Galway-based Galenband for its device designed to detect the abnormal heart rhythms that lead to stroke.

This year’s Collaboration in Medtech Award went to the University of Galway for its Medtronic Signature Innovation Partnership.

It includes investment in the University’s Medtech infrastructure, encompassing clinical trials resources, campus-wide STEM outreach programs that promote diversity, and support for research

The awards are hosted by Irish Medtech, the Ibec group that represents the medtech sector along with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland

 

