Three quarters of a million euro for Dunmore, Maree and Gort for regeneration projects

Three quarters of a million euro has been announced for three Galway projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Funding is being allocated to Dunmore, Maree and Gort for regeneration projects, with each receiving €250,000.





In Dunmore, the money will go towards works to renovate and improve the accessibility of Dunmore Community Centre, in partnership with Dunmore Community Council.

In Maree the money will be used also at its Community Centre for renovation and refurbishment works including roof repair and insultation, lighting upgrading for energy efficiency, and the installation of new windows and doors.

Gort’s funding will see the enhancement of street frontage of residential and commercial buildings within Gort Town centre.

